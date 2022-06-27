Deloitte adds four partners in Scots promotions

Finance

By a Daily Business reporter |

New partners: Hayley Baker, Kevin Johnson, Sharon Lee and Michael Buckley

Deloitte has announced more than 250 promotions in Scotland, including four partners among 124 across the UK, a 57% increase on last year.

Sharon Lee, Kevin Johnson and Hayley Baker have all been promoted to partner and are based in Edinburgh, and Michael Buckley has been promoted to partner based in Glasgow.

In Glasgow and Aberdeen, there have been four promotions to associate partner (a senior signing director) in Deloitte’s audit service line. Paul Cowley, Paul Hazelton, and Pat Kenny are based in Glasgow, while Lyn Cowie is based in Aberdeen. In addition, Nicola Walters has been promoted to senior director in consulting, based in Edinburgh.

There have also been 18 directors appointed, based across the three Scottish locations. This includes ten in Edinburgh, seven in Glasgow, and one in Aberdeen.

Angela Mitchell, senior partner in Scotland, said: “These promotions are a significant achievement across Deloitte’s practice in Scotland. It reflects both the success and talent of our people, and the confidence we have in our next generation of leaders.

Deloitte recruited an additional 30 external hires at partner level in the UK during the financial year from June 2021 to the end of May 2022. The number of UK partners overall now stands at 1218.