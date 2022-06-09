Datavita takes space at 177 Bothwell Street

New tenant

177 Bothwell Street has a number of wellbeing features including a rooftop running track

Datavita, Scotland’s largest data centre and multi-cloud services provider, is opening a data centre at 177 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, the city’s largest office development.

The installation represents a £6 million investment and will be Datavita’s second facility, adding to its acquisition last year of the Fortis data centre in Lanarkshire

The 150-rack capacity facility in Bothwell Street will be Scotland’s first ‘metro’ data centre, supporting occupiers along with the wider business community in the city’s International Financial Services District (IFSD). It is expected to be operational by the autumn.

Danny Quinn, managing director at Datavita, said: “The installation of our new metro data centre at 177 Bothwell Street is a large part of our plan for growth.

“Having the data centre in the heart of the city will not only support the capabilities of 177 Bothwell Street, but will support the growing demand from telecoms, IoT, and smart city technologies providers for quality data centre services in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”

The biggest occupant at 177 Bothwell Street will be Virgin Money for its new headquarters, while AECOM, BNP Paribas, CBRE, Transport Scotland, and the block’s developer HFD Group will also take space in the building.