Cytomos raises funds for innovative cell process

£1.6m raised

Alan Raymond, Sarah Hardy, Stewart White, Mark Collingbourne, Nicola Broughton and Gino Miele

Cytomos, an Edinburgh-based life sciences company that has developed a new approach to analysing cells, has secured £1.6m to support the next stage of its development.

The fundraising was led by existing investor Archangels with participation from Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.

Dr Alan Raymond, executive chairman at Cytomos, said: “We now have the growth capital required to advance the development of our novel process analytical technology platform to the next phase of prototype evaluation with our strategic partners.

“This is an important milestone in the journey to deliver our mission to enable the development and manufacture of life saving biologic therapies.”