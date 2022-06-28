Update:

£1.6m raised

Cytomos raises funds for innovative cell process

| June 28, 2022

Alan Raymond, Sarah Hardy, Stewart White, Mark Collingbourne, Nicola Broughton and Gino Miele

Cytomos, an Edinburgh-based life sciences company that has developed a new approach to analysing cells, has secured £1.6m to support the next stage of its development.

The fundraising was led by existing investor Archangels with participation from Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.

Dr Alan Raymond, executive chairman at Cytomos, said: “We now have the growth capital required to advance the development of our novel process analytical technology platform to the next phase of prototype evaluation with our strategic partners.

“This is an important milestone in the journey to deliver our mission to enable the development and manufacture of life saving biologic therapies.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nicola Sturgeon

Referendum on 19.10.23 | Poll will be ‘lawful’ | Pound falls

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a referendum on Scottish independence will be held ‘lawfully’ onRead More

Mark Warne

DeepMatter boosts AI offer with French deal

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has acquired French company ChemIntelligence in aRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.