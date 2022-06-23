Crerar CEO to chair UKHospitality Scotland

Leisure

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, which owns twelve properties across Scotland, has taken on the role of chairman of UKHospitality Scotland.

Mr Wayne-Wills (pictured) follows in the footsteps of Calum Ross, owner and proprietor of Loch Melfort Hotel, who is stepping down from the role after 11 years.

Beginning his career as a sales manager then working his way up to general manager and then progressing to further senior positions, Mr Wayne-Wills has worked with hoteliers including Marriott International, Macdonald Hotels and QHotels before taking the helm at Crerar Hotels Group in April 2020.

Since taking the position as CEO, he has led the Scottish hotel brand through the pandemic and propelled its recovery, and overseen a significant investment across various properties including Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, the Glencoe Inn and the newly rebranded Balmoral Arms.

Mr Wayne-Wills is also a trustee of HIT Scotland, a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and sits on the Institute of Hospitality Scotland Board.

UKHospitality Scotland is the country’s largest hospitality trade body and represents all types of tourism and hospitality businesses from restaurants, bars and hotels to tourist attractions and nightclubs.

Mr Wayne-Wills was elected by the UKHospitality Scotland committee as chairman this week.

He said: “Working with the executive director in Scotland and the wider team in London, I will help ensure that our members and businesses have their voice heard on the issues that matter. There has never been a more important time for our sector to speak with one voice and I look forward to working to benefit the industry I am so passionate and committed to.

“My priorities are to push to end staffing challenges by working to enhance the sector’s reputation as a career of choice; press for reform of business rates to make them fairer for hospitality; and to continue to argue for the reduction in regulatory and policy burdens.”