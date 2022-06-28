Update:

Exit for BGF

Chemicals firm Aubin acquired by Italmatch

| June 28, 2022
Aubin has found a new home

Aubin Group, the Aberdeenshire-based chemical solutions business, has been sold to Italmatch Chemicals.

Aubin is a key strategic developer and supplier to the oil and gas industry and the renewable energy sector with facilities across the UK and the Middle East. 

Italmatch Chemicals is a global group focused on the production and marketing of performance additives for the processing and treatment of water, oil & gas, industrial lubricants and plastics.

The acquisition of Ellon-headquartered Aubin further strengthens Italmatch Chemicals’ position in key strategic markets such as the Middle East, the USA, and the North Sea.  

The deal represents an exit for investor BGF after nine years of collaboration.

Paddy Collins, founder and CTO at Aubin, said: “I am delighted that Italmatch recognise the value in Aubin’s technology and expertise, and are committed to further investment in R&D.

“All our discussions with Italmatch demonstrate their commitment both to excellence and also to growing their sustainable solutions, and I am confident that it will be a good home for the business.”

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nicola Sturgeon

Referendum on 19.10.23 | Poll will be ‘lawful’ | Pound falls

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a referendum on Scottish independence will be held ‘lawfully’ onRead More

Mark Warne

DeepMatter boosts AI offer with French deal

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has acquired French company ChemIntelligence in aRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.