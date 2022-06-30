Centrica’s Wheway to chair Scottish Widows

Finance

Scott Wheway will join Scottish Widows

Centrica chair Scott Wheway has been appointed to the same position at Scottish Widows and as a non-executive director of the Edinburgh pensions business and parent company Lloyds Banking Group.

Mr Wheway takes up his position at Lloyds on 1 August and as chair at Scottish Widows on 12 September. He steps down as chair of AXA UK today but will remain chair of British Gas owner Centrica.

He also chaired Aviva Insurance and served as a non-executive director of Aviva group between 2007 and 2016. He spent seven years on the board of Santander UK , where he was the senior independent director until 30 September 2020.

He worked as an executive in the retail sector for over 25 years where he held positions including chief executive officer of Best Buy Europe, managing director of Boots the Chemist and a number of senior executive positions at Tesco.

Robin Budenberg, group chair, said “Scott will bring a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience of large-scale banking and insurance to his roles with the group.

His track record as a non-executive and executive in customer-centric companies complements the group’s strategy and will help us deliver the right outcomes for customers.

“I look forward to welcoming him to the group. I would also like to thank Sophie O’Connor for taking on the role of interim chair of Scottish Widows Group since Nick Prettejohn stepped down from the role in September last year.”