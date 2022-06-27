CareTech in £870m deal | Parsley Box serves tennis tea

Daily Business Live

8.15am: London higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 40 points higher at 7,249.36.

7am: CareTech agrees takeover

Social care services firm CareTech Holdings has agreed to be bought by a consortium led by its co-founders for £870.3 million.

The board of CareTech Holdings, consists of veteran Scottish corporate adviser Jamie Cumming (pictured), Dr Moira Livingston and Adrian Stone.

CareTech shareholders will get 750p per share, representing a premium of about 23% to the stock’s last close on Friday.

Amalfi Bidco, the consortium created for the acquisition, includes Sheikh Holdings, set up by CareTech founders Haroon Sheikh and Farouq Sheikh, and fund management firm THCP Advisory.

CareTech offers housing and care services to adults with learning impairments and physical disabilities.

7am: PZ Cussons sees sales growth

Consumer goods and healthcare company PZ Cussons, whose brands include Imperial Leather soap, said it expected annual group revenue of around £590m with like-for-like growth of 3%.

Final quarter like-for-like sales grew 7% as it maintained full-year profits guidance.

Chief executive Jonathan Myers said the trading environment continued to be challenging, with high input cost inflation and pressures on household budgets, but Cussons had plans in place to mitigate the impact.”

7am: Parsley Box serves Wimbledon package

Following the success of Afternoon Tea for Two for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Edinburgh-based company Parsley Box, the direct-to-consumer provider of ready meals to the over 65s, has launched a Cream Tea for Two with Pimms package during the Wimbledon fortnight.

While the Jubilee Tea for Two was limited to 4,000, the Cream Tea for Two and its variants will be unlimited in volume.

CEO of Parsley Box, Kevin Dorren said innovation and key partnerships were a key part of the strategy to drive incremental revenues, order frequency and average order value over time.

“Our plan includes offering a wider range of relevant goods to our customers which they have demonstrated that they are keen to enjoy.”

Global markets

London was expected to open higher after equities in Asia mirrored the rebound seen on Wall Street last Friday as investors took a more positive view of the ability of central bankers to tackle the worst inflationary cycle in a generation.

Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.04% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.46%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.65%.

The G7 meeting of the world’s leading economic powers took a unified line on Russia with a pledge of continued support for Ukraine.

However, crude oil fell in volatile trading as the market grapples with concerns that a global economic slowdown could depress demand amid worries about lost Russian supply.

Brent crude was trading at $112.78 a barrel, down 34 cents, and WTI at $107.17, down 45 cents.