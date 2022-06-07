Burton joins AND Digital as Edinburgh club executive

Technology

Tech consultancy AND Digital has appointed Fiona Burton as club executive of its third Scottish club located in George Street, Edinburgh.

The opening follows on from the company’s Club Somerville, launched in March 2020, and Club Almeida, launched in Glasgow last June.

Ms Burton (pictured) will be responsible for setting up and leading the the club by building an 100-strong team of product analysts, software developers and designers across all levels over the next 12 months.

Previously a board director at The Leith Agency, she brings considerable expertise in growing a client base and leading teams. In her 17 year advertising career she has created impactful advertising campaigns for clients including: Royal Bank of Scotland, Scottish Power, Whyte & Mackay, Disney-Pixar and WWF.

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital, said: “It takes the right people, set up in the right environment, to deliver, manage and continuously improve it.

“Fiona is switching lanes from a successful career in advertising to a new career in tech. She has a strong track record in building a client base and in developing high performing teams.”

Ms Burton, said: “AND Digital has successfully established itself in Scotland and we have found a great appetite for digital acceleration across our customer base, as well as a rich pool of digital talent.

“We aim to support new clients in the building of innovative products and support them in developing their own in-house digital capabilities.”