Bullet Express opens new facility in Renfrew

Expansion

David McCutcheon: expanding

Bullet Express, one of the UK’s fastest-growing logistics, distribution and storage businesses, has opened a 67,000 sq ft logistics centre at Westway Park, Renfrew, Scotland’s largest fully enclosed industrial distribution and office park.

The new logistics centre will see the company increase its storage and distribution capacity by 14%, creating job opportunities for warehouse and inventory personnel within the local area.

The facility will have capacity for 12,000 pallets – 10,000 for racked storage and 2,000 for floor storage.

The new facility in Renfrew is the latest addition to Bullet Express’ rapidly expanding network which includes Bothwell, Baillieston, London Road and Glespin.

Established more than 30 years ago, Bullet Express now has 150 employees operating across Europe.

David McCutcheon, co-founder and chief executive, said: “With our expanding client base, we simply needed additional storage space to facilitate this demand and business growth.

Westway, owned by Canmoor and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) provides industrial, warehousing, distribution and office space for companies of all sizes across a number of industries.

Toby Saul, asset manager at Canmoor, said: “The new team was established in March this year and we are delighted to welcome Bullet Express as our first new occupier.

“Bullet Express is an excellent addition to the quality occupier mix here at Westway and we wish David and the team every success with their expansion plans.

“We will continue to asset manage the park and continue the ongoing investment programme, which includes the refurbishment of Block J and Unit G1, with further infrastructure improvements and projects to be announced shortly.”