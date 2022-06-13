Brodies adds Stroud as partner in family law team

Law

Scottish and UK law firm Brodies has added to its family practice with the appointment of Jacqueline Stroud, who joins as partner.

With more than 30 years’ experience in family law, Ms Stroud, pictured, will be based in the Edinburgh office. She specialises in financial provision work and in mediation but will work with clients on a broad spectrum of family law matters.

This latest appointment follows the recent promotions of Inverness-based Sarah Lilley, and Susie Mountain in Aberdeen, bringing the number of specialist family partners to five.

Brodies managing partner, Nick Scott, said: “Our clients will benefit from Jacqueline’s experience. Her appointment further strengthens our family team, which, following the promotions of Sarah and Susie, now sees partners in all our offices – Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow – delivering on the objectives we set ourselves in our 2021 – 2024 strategic plans.

“We welcome Jacqueline to the firm and look forward to her contribution.”

Brodies has the largest family law practice in Scotland.