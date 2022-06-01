Biocaptiva raises funds for cancer testing device

Set for trials

Jeremy Wheeler: next stage

Biocaptiva, a company involved in testing for cancer management, has raised £2.1 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round.

The company, a spin-out from Edinburgh University, is developing the BioCaptis, a revolutionary medical device used to improve early diagnosis and monitoring of disease and enhancing clinical trial data of cancer patients.

The financing was led by existing investor Archangels, backed by Scottish Enterprise and Cancer Research Horizon, the new innovation engine of Cancer Research UK. Old College Capital, the University of Edinburgh’s in-house venture investment fund, also came in for the first time.

The investment will be used to fund the company through the first human trials and to prepare for regulatory trials which are planned to start in 2023.

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO of Biocaptiva, said “We are pleased to have raised these additional funds as the company enters its next stage of development.”