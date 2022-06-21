AssetCo swoops on SVM in £10.7m acquisition

Gilbert and McLean tie-up

New team: Martin Gilbert and Colin McLean

Martin Gilbert’s AssetCo wealth management company, has acquired Edinburgh-based SVM Asset Management Holdings, the holding company for Colin McLean’s SVM Asset Management for £10.7 million.

SVM is an independent, FCA regulated fund management business which was founded in 1990 by Mr McLean and Margaret Lawson who are the significant majority owners along with a family trust.

The deal brings together veterans of Scotland’s financial services sector and is one of the most significant in Scotland since Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management merged in 2018.

Mr Gilbert, who chairs AssetCo, said the deal was a key plank in building a “significant asset management hub in Edinburgh”.

SVM currently has about £586 million of assets under management, including five open-end funds: UK Growth, UK Opportunities, Continental Europe, All Europe SRI and World Equity. SVM also manages SVM UK Emerging Fund, a £6.8 million investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It generated turnover of £4.3 million and a profit before taxation of £2 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and had net assets of £14 million as at 31 December 2021.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Mr McLean, who is managing director and chief investment officer of SVM, will become a director of AssetCo’s Scottish business, while Ms Lawson who is UK investment director at SVM, will continue in her role managing UK equity portfolios, as will Neil Veitch, Global and UK investment director, and Hugh Cuthbert, European investment manager. SVM’s existing 21 employees will continue to be employed by SVM.

Mr Gilbert, chairman of AssetCo, Peter McKellar, deputy chairman, and Alex Hoctor-Duncan, chief executive, will join the board of SVM on completion of the acquisition.

SVM has a 30-year track record of solid and steady performance and client service and a CEO Mr McLean has been a leading industry figure for several decades.

AssetCo believes that the acquisition will enhance its growing Scottish, as well as wider UK, brand and significantly bolster the strength of its Scottish board with the addition of Mr McLean, Garry Fyfe (Finance Director) and Jonathan Hewitt (Non-Executive Director).