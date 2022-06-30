Anderson merges with firm that trained her

Accountancy deal

Deborah Newton and Arlene Anderson

Accountant Arlene Anderson has returned to the Ritsons fold by merging her practice with the firm where she did her training.

The merger sees the Banff-based Anderson & Co team join Ritsons to serve communities across the North East of Scotland and the Highlands.

The Anderson & Co brand will be retained along with the Banff office, whilst also benefiting from access to Ritsons support in Buckie, Elgin, Forres, Inverness and Keith offices. Mrs Anderson is joining Ritsons as a partner.

She said: “Ritsons has always felt like home, so while circumstances have seen me gain valuable experience elsewhere and ultimately build my own successful business, I’m excited to be back in the Ritsons team, in my new role as partner.

“The accounting sector is going through significant technology driven change and I’m looking forward to working with the wider Ritsons team to capitalise on the opportunities in the industry.”

Deborah Newton, partner at Ritsons, who supported Mrs Anderson through her CA training, said: “Arlene’s vision and experience in using cloud computing to improve finance systems is invaluable.”

Arlene Anderson joining the partners team has also resulted in parity between men and women at partnership level for the first time since the company was formed in 1909.