AMTE Power signs deal for hydrogen-fuelled vehicles

Battery plan

Viritech is developing hydrogen powered vehicles

AMTE Power, the Scotland-based battery developer and manufacturer, has taken a big step forward in helping to power a new generation of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles (FCEVs), including a limited edition ‘hypercar’.

The company has signed a signed a memorandum of understanding to supply its ultra high power cells for use in Viritech’s battery packs for high performance FCEV projects.

These include heavy goods vehicles, light commercial vehicles, marine, aerospace, and distributed power applications and Viritech’s hypercar project, Apricale.

The Apricale will go into limited production in 2023, with just 25-cars produced to ensure its’ long term rarity value.

The development of hydrogen fuel cell technology is believed to be critical to the development of zero emission vehicles.

An alternative to fully electric vehicles, fuel cells mitigate challenges around weight and cell charge times in high power and performance vehicles compared to battery power alone.

A limited run of Apricale cars will be produced

The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK forecasts that global FCEV markets will experience rapid expansion as economies move away from fossil fuels, with sales anticipated to exceed one million vehicles by 2030 and 10 million vehicles by 2040.

Viritech’s innovative powertrain combines hydrogen fuel cells with high-performance lithium-ion cells.

The technology is intended to provide an additional power boost on ignition, acceleration and when driving on a gradient, as well as enabling smaller, more lightweight battery systems that reduce weight compromises.

Charging for the battery cells can be generated through the operation of the fuel cell and regenerative braking.

The H2 powertrain technology is integral to Viritech’s flagship hypercar, the Apricale, and to the development of zero emission HGVs.

The MoU is the latest in a series of commercial opportunities announced by AMTE Power within the automotive market as it continues its pathway to commercialisation.

The business confirmed earlier this year that it anticipates making an announcement within 2022 on new production facilities for its cell types that will enable the business to produce UK-based cells at industrial scale.