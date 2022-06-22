Agency staff to replace strikers under law change

Action condemned

Kwasi Kwarteng: ‘the situation we are in is not sustainable’

Government ministers risk stoking anger with strikers and trade unions by changing the law to allow agency workers to replace those involved in industrial action.

The government wants to stop strikes from disrupting key public services and preventing people from getting to work.

Today’s legislation repeals what it calls “burdensome legal restrictions” and will give businesses impacted by strike action the freedom to tap into the services of employment businesses who can provide skilled, temporary agency staff at short notice to cover essential roles for the duration of a strike.

Labour condemned the change in the law, saying it would inflame more disputes and that the government had learned nothing from the P&O scandal when cheap labour was brought in to replace sacked crew.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Removing these regulations will give employers more flexibility, but businesses will still need to comply with broader health and safety rules that keep both employees and the public safe.

“It would be their responsibility to hire cover workers with the necessary skills and/or qualifications to meet those obligations.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“It would also help mitigate against the impact of future strikes, such as those seen on our railways this week, by allowing trained, temporary workers to carry out crucial roles to keep trains moving.

“For instance, skilled temporary workers would be able to fill vacant positions such as train dispatchers, who perform vital tasks such as giving train drivers the signal they are safe to proceed and making sure train doors aren’t obstructed.”

It adds: “The change in the law, which will apply across all sectors, is designed to minimise the negative and unfair impact of strikes on the British public by ensuring that businesses and services can continue operating.

“For example, strikes in public services such as education can often mean parents have to stay at home with their children rather than go to work, or rail sector strikes stopping commuters getting to work or to other businesses.”