Aberdein Considine promotes legal specialists

Law

Jacqueline Law (centre) with promoted staff. Full caption at foot of article

Aberdein Considine has announced 11 senior promotions within its expanding legal teams.

Nine lawyers, covering a range of legal disciplines including Family Law, Corporate and Commercial Law, Dispute Resolution, Banking Litigation and Residential Property and Conveyancing have been promoted to the position of associate, with a further promotion to senior associate and one to senior solicitor.

Elaine Elder (Dispute Resolution), based at the firm’s legal office in Aberdeen, has been made senior associate, with Tom Main (Family Law), Danny Anderson (Corporate and Commercial), Shaju Noor (Banking Litigation) and Katie Hutchinson (Residential Property and Conveyancing), all of whom are also based in Aberdeen, being promoted to associate.

Stevie Kelman (Residential Property and Conveyancing) who is based out of the Banchory and Stonehaven offices, Mairi Innes (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Perth, Jordan Watt (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Peterhead and Ellon, Kerry Temple (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Edinburgh and Megan Hannah (Family Law) in Glasgow have also all been made associates.

Ellen Masters (Banking Litigation) who is based in Glasgow has been promoted to senior solicitor.

The last few years have seen Aberdein Considine experience considerable growth, and the promotions build on the investment which has taken place to help further grow the depth and expertise of its legal teams.

Commenting on the promotions, Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “I am delighted that as a firm we are able to reward outstanding performance, dedication and personal growth with these deserved promotions.

“We pride ourselves in identifying, training and developing hardworking and gifted individuals with a client focused mind set.