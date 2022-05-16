Wood succeeds Barclay at Homes for Scotland

New CEO

Jane Wood: crucial role

Homes for Scotland has announced that Jane Wood is to be its new chief executive, succeeding Nicola Barclay who is leaving after six years in the post.

Ms Wood joins HFS from BT where she was group UK nations and regions director and a member of the BT Scotland board, responsible for managing relationships with public bodies, politicians and other key stakeholders on strategic business areas including climate change, skills, SMEs, infrastructure and public policy affairs.

In the 12 years prior to this, she was CEO in Scotland and then UK executive director for the membership organisation Business in the Community, which helps members improve their responsible business practices.

Having also been head of corporate affairs for Scotland and Northern Ireland for the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ms Wood has championed inclusive growth and worked to create policies and business relationships which deliver both economic and sustainable outcomes throughout her career. She has extensive experience working across complex regulatory issues and within central, devolved and local governments.

HFS chair Ken Gillespie said: “Jane’s track record as an established and experienced leader will drive forward our solutions-focused, evidence-based approach to realising our strategic aim of delivering more homes across Scotland.

“With a shortfall in housing completions now approaching 100,000 homes since 2008, we still aren’t building enough to meet the needs of our population and we must prioritise practical solutions to the barriers that are preventing this.”

Ms Wood, who takes up her post on 1 June, said: “Not only does the housing sector have a crucial economic role to play, it also brings vital broader benefits to Scotland’s social wellbeing, such as improved health and education outcomes, through the delivery of high quality and sustainable homes for all.”