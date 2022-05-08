Weak support for Sturgeon’s indyref next year

Latest polls

Nicola Sturgeon wants referendum (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon’s hope of holding a referendum on independence next year is supported by as few as a quarter of the electorate, though her campaign may gain encouragement from the rise of the nationalists in Northern Ireland.

One poll published today in The Sunday Times says only a quarter (24%) of people in Scotland believe a vote on leaving the UK should be held next year, while a second poll by Survation for the Scotland in Union movement puts the number at (29%).

In spite of the weak level of support for a referendum in 2023 Nicola Sturgeon is to launch a fresh push for independence within weeks. This is based on 55% support for a second referendum within five years.

The Sunday Times poll has support for independence itself unchanged since November at 49% among those likely to vote and when undecideds are excluded, with support for the Union at 51%. Taking undecideds into account, 47% of those likely to vote back independence, 49% are opposed and 5% don’t know.

While Ms Sturgeon is still publicly pushing for a second referendum by the end of next year, few senior nationalists consider such a prospect to be possible in the face of firm UK government opposition.

The SNP has been encouraged by winning 453 seats in the local elections, 22 more than in 2017, and well ahead of Labour which finished second with 282 councillors (up 20), overtaking the Conservatives who suffered big losses on 214 ( down 63).

But the Survation poll shows that even among those who backed the SNP in last year’s Holyrood election, 36% said there should not be a second referendum next year.

And asked what the Scottish Government’s top three priorities should be, only one-in-ten said an independence referendum – far behind the NHS (61%), economy and jobs (48%), Covid-19 recovery (30%), education (26%), and housing (21%).

Survation polled more than 1,000 adults in Scotland for pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union in the run-up to last week’s council elections.