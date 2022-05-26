UEFA hit Rangers with eighth fine of the season

Six-figure total

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Punishment: Rangers (pic: SNS Group)

UEFA have handed out an eighth fine of the season to Rangers in the wake of the club’s epic run to the final of the Europa League.

The governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary panel have ordered the Ibrox club to pay more than £3000 in compensation after fans set off pyrotechnics during the first leg of their side’s semi-final against RB Leipzig last month.

The £3,190 penalty takes the club’s running total of fines for the campaign to nearly £110,000.

Other matches which saw supporters fall foul of the authorities were the 1-1 draw with Brondby in the group stages, and the 2-0 win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox. It was a similar story after the match in Lyon while there was further punishment following the win over Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow which prompted an “encroachment of children onto the pitch”.

Throwing objects and “acts of damage” in Serbia during the second leg of the round of 16 clash with Red Star Belgrade prompted further action from UEFA, while fireworks and a delayed kick-off to the quarter-final meeting with Braga saw the club hit in the pocket again.

Object throwing and “acts of damage” in Serbia were reprimanded by UEFA, while more pyrotechnics and a delayed kick-off to the quarter-final against Braga resulted in further fines.

Rangers suffered an agonising defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final, losing out on the chance of European glory in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

The historic journey to Seville may have ended in heartbreak but it was still a lucrative campaign for the club, with the run to the final earning Rangers millions of pounds.