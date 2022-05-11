Trade deals key to more FDI says Lord Grimstone

World Forum on FDI

Lord Grimstone: Scotland is attractive to foreign investors

UK government minister Lord Grimstone will meet Scottish Business Minister Ivan McKee today to discuss the importance of new trade deals in retaining Scotland’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

Lord Grimstone will be in Edinburgh to take part in the 2022 World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment which is promoting the UK to an overseas audience.

The former chairman of Standard Life, now minister for investment, will jointly host a round table with key investors and businesses. He will later visit Scottish bases of US-owned companies including JP Morgan Chase and IQVIA.

Scotland continues to benefit from inward investment, supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade (DIT) and Scottish Development International – the Scottish Government’s investment agency.

Recent investments include Chivas Brothers’ £88 million investment into two of its strategic single malt distilleries in Aberlour and Miltonduff last month, and Indian firm Piramal Pharma Solutions £45 million investment to expand its UK-based drug development and manufacturing capabilities at its site in Grangemouth.

Lord Grimstone said: “From sectors like space – where Scotland is already a leading global manufacturer of small satellites – to innovative Fintech, and cutting-edge Precision Medicine, Scotland has the skills and workforce that global investors are looking for.

“High-value, high-impact investment provides a significant contribution to business turnover, job creation and levelling up across the UK. As we sign new trade deals and gain greater access to new markets, Scotland’s key industries will become more attractive for investors across the globe.”