Digital Technology Awards
Technology winners champion societal issues
Winners in the Digital Technology Awards demonstrated a dedication to tackling societal challenges, with the first ever Climate Champion Award handed to Clearview Intelligence.
Edinburgh-based Tommy Lawson was named Unsung Hero for his passion for teaching and supporting the industry’s future talent.
Karen Meechan, CEO of organiser ScotlandIS, said: “It’s particularly heartening to see how much the sector is contributing not only to the industry… but also how the industry is championing issues that impact our every day lives, with creative and impactful solutions to parts of the climate crisis straight through to cyber security.”
Winners:
- Product/ Service Innovation: QueryClick
- Climate Champion: Clearview Intelligence
- Tech for Good: Good-Loop
- Open-Source Contribution: Fyne Labs
- Data Trailblazer: FarrPoint
- Public Sector Innovation: iOpt Limited
- Digital Tech Business of the Year – Start-up: loveelectric
- Digital Tech Business of the Year – Scale-up: Barrier Networks
- Digital Tech Business of the Year – Enterprise: xDesign
- Best Workplace of the Year: Appetite for Business
- Unsung Hero Award: Tommy Lawson