Tech firms invited to solve public sector problems

£7m of contracts

Ivan McKee: ‘CivTech is something to celebrate’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Digital firms are again being invited to provide solutions to a series of challenges facing the public sector.

The Scottish government’s latest CivTech programme is offering £7 million worth of contract opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses of any size to develop solutions for 13 new Challenges.

They have been set by public sector bodies, local councils, charities and the Scottish Government itself.

Successful respondents are paid over a series of stages to work with public sector organisations to develop their proposals from ideas through to commercially viable products. The contract value available on each Challenge is between £350,000 and £800,000.

The 2022 Challenges have a strong focus on how to use technology to empower communities, minority groups, and marginalised individuals, as well as including opportunities to help solve environmental problems and improve transport infrastructure.

The best ideas from initial submissions will be placed into the CivTech Accelerator, resulting in a Demo Day big reveal in February 2023.

Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “CivTech is a success story and its continued role in inspiring and innovating technology across Scotland is something to celebrate.

“We want thinkers, creatives, entrepreneurs, innovators, to all come together and join us in finding answers to major challenges facing not just communities and individuals across the country, also around the world.”

Launched in 2016, CivTech aims to inject innovation into the way that the public sector deploys new technology to improve the lives of Scotland’s citizens.

During its first six years, CivTech set 64 challenges for entrepreneurs and companies to solve, with 184 teams taking part in its initial exploration stage, and 71 teams going through to the Accelerator. Over 90% of the teams engaged were pre-starts, start-ups and early stage SMEs.

Any organisation or individual wishing to learn more about the CivTech programme can find out more information at https://www.civtech.scot/