Sunak issues new windfall tax warning to oil firms

Option remains

Rishi Sunak: tax remains an option

Energy companies could still be hit with a windfall tax unless they invest in growing the sector and securing domestic supplies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak issued the warning during a debate in the Commons in which he made it clear that windfall taxes are not a “simple and easy answer for every problem.”

However, the government remains “pragmatic” about the need to distribute taxes to help those most in need and ministers have been brainstorming on ways to tackle the cost of living. Responding to calls for a windfall tax from opposition parties, Mr Sunak said it remains an option.

To avoid such a move he called on the oil and gas giants to invest significantly in ramping up domestic energy production.

“What we want to see are energy companies who have made extraordinary profits at a time of acutely elevated prices, investing those profits back into British jobs, growth and energy security,” he said.