Sturgeon and O’Neill bond over protocol challenge

Michelle O’Neill and Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House

Nicola Sturgeon and Sinn Fein’s vice president discussed the impact of Brexit and likely changes to the Northern Ireland protocol during a meeting in Edinburgh yesterday.

The First Minister said the hour-long meeting at Bute House with Michelle O’Neill had highlighted “shared challenges”, following the threat of unilateral action by the Westminster government to scrap parts of the agreement.

Ms Sturgeon warned that it could prompt a trade war between the UK and the EU.

She said the Brexit process has “brought to the fore some very fundamental questions” over the system of governance in the UK.

“You hear these questions in Scotland, you hear them in Northern Ireland. Increasingly, you’re hearing these questions being asked in Wales as well.

“I don’t think these questions are going to go away.”

The First Minister has now written to the other main political parties in Northern Ireland, including the DUP, to offer similar meetings.

Ms O’Neill, who requested the meeting with Ms Sturgeon, became the leader of the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly following the election earlier this month, but the DUP has blocked her from becoming First Minister amid the row over the protocol.