Stellar Omada adds 50 tech staff amid fast growth

Colin Frame: looking for talent

IT group Stellar Omada has added 50 tech specialists to its team during the first quarter of 2022, while almost tripling year-on-year quarterly revenue and securing a number of new business wins and assignments.

NatWest, and Atos and Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co, are among recent contract wins for Stellar Omada, which recorded revenue of £4.4 million during Q1 of 2022 [Q1 2021: £1.7m].

The company, which specialises in programme delivery and service management, is targeting full-year revenue in the region of £20 million.

Stellar is actively recruiting for multiple positions, including business analyst, test analyst, data analyst and developer roles, which managing director and founder Colin Frame says has been more challenging over the last few months:

“While we’ve already brought a load of people into the business this year, we need even more people to come on board. While there is great tech talent in Scotland, we’re finding that the size of the talent pool is starting to constrain our growth plans, so we’re actively looking at ways we can develop home grown talent.”

At the end of April, Stellar’s headcount numbered 170, only four years on from the company being founded by Frame in 2018.

Colin Frame added: “We’re a client-focussed, people-driven IT business, with our people using their knowledge to drive innovation and deliver the growth ambitions of our clients. Everything we do is in line with this approach.”