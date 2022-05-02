STATS acquisition by SRJ called off over market volatility

Deal terminated

Leigh Howarth: factors outwith our control

A £73.1m acquisition of Aberdeenshire-based STATS (UK) by Australia firm SRJ Technologies Group has been called off as a result of “market volatility”.

The pipeline technology specialist reached agreement with SRJ, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, in December.

SRJ planned to raise A$142m in an offer of shares to fund the deal and provide working capital for the combined group, but has advised the Australian Securities Exchange that the transaction will not proceed.

The company said it continued to believe in the merits of the merger but the decision was the result of market volatility caused by underlying macro, geopolitical and supply chain events.

In a statement it said: “SRJ and its advisers explored several Australian and global funding alternatives to raise the capital required to complete the transaction but the significant changes to underlying market conditions since the start of 2022 made this extremely challenging.

“The acquisition of STATS will not proceed and the share purchase agreement executed on 14 December 2021 will be terminated.”

SRJ and STATS confirmed they will continue to collaborate at an operational level in multiple regional markets including across the UK, Canada, USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific.