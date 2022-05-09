Sports writers body ‘sorry’ after women’s walk-out

Anger at remarks

By a Daily Business reporter |

Eilidh Barbour: felt unwelcome

An organisation representing sports writers in Scotland has apologised after a number of females walked out of an awards evening complaining they felt distressed by sexist, racist and homophobic remarks at the event.

Following their reaction, the Scottish Football Writers’ Association has pledged to review the format of its annual dinner.

Eilidh Barbour, who reports for Sky Sports News and BBC Sport, took to Twitter to say that she had “never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards (SFWA).

“A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place #callitout #equalgame.”

Her comments did not identify the source of her discomfort but others, including Gabriella Bennett, co-chair of Women In Journalism Scotland (WIJS), complained of jokes in poor taste.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Ms Bennett told the Daily Record: “After the first couple of jokes I leant over to the person I was there with and said, ‘I really don’t like this.’ It wasn’t even funny. Just really poor taste.

“It’s passed off as banter, or we’re told it’s only a joke, and a lot of people were laughing last night, which was disappointing.

“My table stood up to leave, and I saw Eilidh Barbour and people on her table start to leave.”

In a joint statement, anti-racism group Kick It Out and Women in Football condemned the SFWA.