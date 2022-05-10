Spence makes switch from council to Beeline PR

Media move

Newcomer: Katie Spence

Beeline PR has appointed Katie Spence from Edinburgh City Council as senior account manager.

She held a variety of communications roles at the council, most recently media and social media manager, leading a team of six.

Previous roles with the authority include transport communications manager, which included promoting the launch of Edinburgh Trams, and marketing and communications manager in the Culture and Sport department. Prior to joining the council, Ms Spence was a reporter at Edinburgh Evening News.

Beeline owner Debbie Byers said: “It’s great to welcome Katie to Beeline PR to share her communications and stakeholder management expertise with our varied client base and business prospects.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge in strategically creating and implementing campaigns and being responsive to handling crises and issues, which is an area our business is receiving more demand for.

Beeline launched Speaker Buzz, a motivational speaker agency, in 2018.

Other moves…

BBC Radio Scotland has appointed Gordon Blackstock as a broadcast journalist, working on Good Morning Scotland. He was previously chief reporter at the Sunday Mail.