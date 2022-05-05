Skills and materials costs offset construction activity

Profits delayed

Construction activity is not keeping pace with rising costs (pic: Terry Murden)

Construction market activity continues to rise in Scotland despite rising materials costs and ongoing skill shortages, according to a survey. However, the sector does not expect to make a profit this year.

A net balance of +22% of respondents to the Q1 RICS UK Construction and Infrastructure Monitor reported a rise in workloads in the quarter, up marginally from +21% in Q4 2021.

Workload growth is mainly being driven by infrastructure projects, alongside activity related to the development of public and private sector housing.

A third (34%) more respondents in Scotland reported a rise in infrastructure workloads than reported a fall. The net balances for private housing and public housing were +28% and +27% respectively.

However, despite the growth in current workloads, the impact of global supply shortages, rising costs and a lack of skilled workers are impacting on activity. When it comes to labour, 57% of Scottish respondents said that they were experiencing a shortage of quantity surveyors, whilst 50% reported shortages in other construction professionals and 54% pointed to a lack of labourers.

Despite the current challenges, respondents still remain relatively optimistic for the coming year ahead regarding workloads. However, they expect profit margins to be severely impacted by rising costs.

A net balance of +34% of Scottish respondents expects workloads to rise in the next 12 months. However, expectations for profit margins are negative with a net balance of –9%.

Craig Haddow, of Drum Property Group in Glasgow, said: “Inflation and the lack of availability of construction materials are the main concerns at the moment”.

Lorna White, of RJT Excavations in Edinburgh, said material prices and delivery delays will have significant negative effects on the sector.