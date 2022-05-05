Shell surges | Virgin Money rises | Next in line | Barratt upbeat

Daily Business Live

7am: Reach sees flat revenue

Newspaper group Reach, publisher of the Daily Record and Daily Express, said it anticipates broadly flat group revenue for the year, though with a higher mix of circulation revenues and lower digital contribution than previously expected as a result of more challenging trading conditions.

In a trading update, the group said: “Over the past two months the market has experienced reduced advertiser demand and lower average yields, with the war in Ukraine significantly reducing the level of ‘brand safe’ content for news publishers. While this has led to lower growth than expected, we are improving the quality of our digital sales

“Since the middle of March, we have seen further inflation in operating costs, particularly within print, where the impact of newsprint (paper cost) increases will now exceed our previous expectations. We have taken additional measures to help offset this including, the acceleration of efficiency plans, changes within print production and actions around print cover prices.

“The impact of further recent newsprint inflation is fully reflected in our cost expectations for the current financial year, with actions now underway to help mitigate the impact on operating profit.”

Jim Mullen, chief executive, said: “We’re developing a more sustainable and profitable long-term future for the business, with delivery of the strategy progressing well, despite a more challenging economic backdrop.

“The effective collection and use of data are supporting the growth of our higher yielding digital products, which are becoming an increasing part of our revenue mix. We’ve taken swift action to address the impact of inflation on our cost base and the business remains strongly cash generative, supporting the investment in data and technology that is key to future growth.”

7am: Shell profit soars

Oil and gas giant Shell has reported soaring profits following a surge in prices.

Shell posted $9.13bn (£7.3bn) in the first three months of the year, nearly three times its $3.2bn profit for the same period last year.

The company will take a $3.9 billion post-tax hit in Q1 2022 from its withdrawal from Russia.

The first quarter dividend is increased by 4% to $0.25 per share.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: :”Generating value through strong earnings and cash flow, coupled with maintaining a healthy balance sheet and continuing the disciplined delivery of our strategy, are crucial for Shell to play a leading role in the energy transition.

“This allows us to support our customers as they shift to cleaner energy. It’s also the best way for us to contribute to the security of energy supplies.”

7am: Virgin Money profits up sharply

Virgin Money, which embraces the former Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, significantly improved underlying pre-tax profit, up 58% to £388m (H1 2021: £245m) primarily reflecting stronger income.

The net interest margin expanded further to 1.83% in H1 (H1 2021: 1.56%) due to the benefit of higher rates, lower deposit costs from ongoing repricing and mix benefit, and a higher yielding lending mix, offsetting mortgage spread pressures

An interim dividend of 2.5p per share has been declared (H1 2021:nil).

David Duffy, chief executive, said: “We’ve made good progress against our strategy, while delivering a significant increase in profit. We have positive momentum in attracting new customers to Virgin Money through record credit card sales, good growth in personal current account openings and a strong uptake of our new digital fee-free business current account.

“We have upgraded our net interest margin guidance given strong growth in unsecured lending, combined with the rising interest rate environment.

“Looking ahead, while the macroeconomic outlook is uncertain and there are increased cost pressures on consumers, we remain prudently provisioned and are confident in the quality of our loan portfolio.”

7am: Next in line

Fashion and home interiors chain Next said full price sales were up +21.3% in the the 13 weeks to 30 April against the same period last year, in line with guidance.

The company is maintaining its guidance for full year profit before tax at £850m, which would be up +3.3% on last year.

7am: Barratt upbeat

Total forward sales (including JVs) as at 1 May were 6.6% ahead of 2021. The value of total forward sales was 18.6% ahead of 2021. Reflecting the strength of the reservation rate, the house builder is fully forward sold for FY22.

David Thomas, chief executive, said demand remains strong across the country. “We expect to deliver full year trading results in line with the board’s expectations as we remain focused on growing towards our medium-term target of 20,000 homes a year.” he said.

Global markets

The US Federal Reserve yesterday raised interest rates by 0.5% to between 0.75% and 1%, the largest single hike since May 2000 and afterwards Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, said: “Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing and we are moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”

Wall Street roared higher on the announcement and relief that the Fed is “not actively considering” a rumoured 0.75% for June or July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.9%, over 900 points, while the S&P 500 rose 3.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.3%.