Scottish water bonuses ‘obscene’ as customer bills rise

Pay controversy

Douglas Millican: £92,000 bonus

Holyrood ministers have been criticised for allowing state-run Scottish Water to pay “eye-watering” bonuses to its top executives in a year when group surpluses before tax fell and its commercial arm made a loss.

The top three bosses shared £227,000 under the annual out-performance plan, more than double the previous year (£104,000) as households expect to see their bills rise by at least 12%.

Chief Executive Douglas Millican was handed a £92,000 bonus, on top of his £267,000 salary, while chief operating officer Peter Farrer was paid £68,000 in addition to his £197,000 salary and finance director Alan Scott’s salary of £195,000 was topped up with a £67,000 payout.

Mr Millican waived a £2,000 increase in base salary for executives agreed within the Scottish Government’s Public Sector Pay Policy.

Deputy Labour Leader Jackie Baillie said: “It is obscene that high-paid execs are being handed bonuses three times the size of the average salary at taxpayers’ expense while people across Scotland struggle to make ends meet.

“These eye-watering sums make a mockery of the SNP’s pretence that they can’t spare a penny to freeze water charges or give people a rebate.

Jackie Baillie: SNP must show leadership (pic: Terry Murden)

“The SNP are responsible for Scottish Water – they must show some leadership and put struggling families first by delivering a £100 rebate for every household.”

Scottish Water states in its annual report that after a decade of real term reductions in customer charges, “we recognise the significance of increasing charges by more than inflation.

“Annual household water and waste water charges increased by an average of 0.9% from April – however over 400,000 customers will pay less overall because of the Water Charges Reduction Scheme being expanded over the next six years. Customers who pay the full charge levels will pay 2.5% more over this year.”

it adds that the announcement, in accordance with the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) and with the support of the Scottish Government, “was made transparently and received some media coverage and political comment.

“While we’ve no wish to cause controversy, it is important that customers and stakeholders understand why we’ve had to increase charges and that we will need to continue to increase them in future years.”