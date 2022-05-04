Scottish Building Society backs Biscuit Tin legacy vault

Digital storage

Sheila Hogan and Paul Denton with the original biscuit tin

Scottish Building Society is partnering a digital “legacy vault” that collates an individual’s financial data and plans that can be made available to those left behind when they die.

Biscuit Tin, launched by Sheila Hogan will be offered free to its members for the first three months after they sign up.

Launched by East Lothian entrepreneur Sheila Hogan in 2020, Biscuit Tin will be offered to the society’s members.

Biscuit Tin drew wider public attention through Ms Hogan’s appearance on television series Dragons’ Den. She also secured £330,000 from external investors.

Paul Denton, chief executive of Scottish Building Society, said: “Our new partnership with Biscuit Tin is a fantastic milestone for Scottish Building Society.

“Fundamentally, our ethos is rooted in providing our members with uncomplicated products that help them save money or purchase a home. This aligns with Biscuit Tin’s mission to offer a solution to remove some of the hassle and stress at a difficult time for loved ones.

“Supporting a Scottish start-up chimes with what we champion and we are looking forward to working with Sheila and the team to help our members.”

A former President of the Association of Scottish Businesswomen, Ms Hogan spent a 40-year career in IT, change and project management. Biscuit Tin takes its name from the old biscuit tin her parents kept for storing important documentation.

She said: “Biscuit Tin and Scottish Building Society share common values and have an aligned mission – to make life easier during potentially trying times.

“Another step towards our goal to make Biscuit Tin a global household brand.”