RSM takes up flexi-space at Exchange District

Office round-up

Office comforts: Ross Stupart and Alex Tait

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK has moved into a new office in Edinburgh’s Exchange District.

The firm has taken the third floor of 2 Semple Street, relocating about 100 staff into 7,500 sq ft of grade-A space.

The announcement follows significant investment in the firm’s Scottish team which has grown by 20% in the last two years.

Alex Tait, RSM’s regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “This is a significant milestone as it marks the next stage of strategic growth for RSM in Edinburgh.

“As we emerge post-pandemic, we have embraced hybrid working, and the new space offers an enhanced contemporary working environment for our people and clients.”

Ross Stupart, RSM’s office managing partner in Edinburgh, added: “The new office environment has been specifically designed to facilitate collaboration within the office.”

New Glasgow office for Dow Schofield Watts

Corporate finance firm Dow Schofield Watts has opened an office in Glasgow as it continues to build its presence in Scotland.

It is the second new location within weeks for the firm, which opened an office in Edinburgh in April and which has an existing office in Aberdeen.

The Glasgow office will be led by new partner Stephen Thom, who was previously head of corporate tax at French Duncan in Glasgow. At Dow Schofield Watts he will play a hands-on role working on mergers, acquisitions and other deals.

Stephen Thom and Tom Faichnie

According to the latest figures from Experian, the firm was the third most active deals adviser in Scotland in the first quarter of the year.

Mr Thom said: “This is an opportunity to be part of a dynamic team that is becoming a growing force in the Scottish corporate finance market.”

His appointment also follows the launch of Dow Schofield Watts’ new service to raise funds for private equity firms and infrastructure investment, which is led by partner Antony Watson.

Tom Faichnie, who is senior partner, said: “With the launch of the Glasgow and Edinburgh offices, our expansion drive in Scotland has got off to a great start.”