Roy to succeed Dame Susan at Fiscal Commission

Fiscal forecaster

Graeme Roy: high standards (pic: Terry Murden)

Professor Graeme Roy has been appointed chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission, Scotland’s official independent economic and fiscal forecaster. He will succeed Dame Susan Rice on 1 July for a four year term.

Graeme Roy is currently professor in economics and dean of external engagement in the College of Social Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

Between 2016 and 2021, he led the Fraser of Allander Institute and was the head of the Department of Economics at the University of Strathclyde.

The Commission also welcomes the appointment of economist and public policy expert Dr Domenico Lombardi as a new Commissioner following the departure of Professor Alasdair Smith.

Dr Lombardi told the Finance and Public Administration last week of his extensive experience and interest in the complexities of the Scottish economy as it relates to the broader UK, European and world context.

The appointments are part-time and pay £477.92 per day for chair and £343.92 for the role of commissioner and require a time commitment of 78 days per annum.

Welcoming the appointments, outgoing chair Dame Susan said: ‘Professor Roy has outstanding credentials to guide the Scottish Fiscal Commission as it continues to expand its responsibilities and build on its reputation as Scotland’s official and independent forecaster.

“I’m also delighted Dr Domenico Lombardi will be joining as a Commissioner, as he brings a unique and valuable international perspective to the Commission’s work.”

Professor Roy said: “I’m hugely looking forward to working with the Commission’s team of talented analysts and economists. The quality of the Commission’s work to date is a testament to those stepping down – in particular Dame Susan as its chair, and I look forward to playing my part in upholding its high standards and leading the Commission in its important work.”