Revised plan submitted for Lomond Banks project

Lomond Banks has been revised after consultations

Flamingo Land has submitted its revised plans for a controversial £40 million tourist destination in Balloch, Loch Lomond.

It follows 12 months of community liaison and consultation which has led to a number of fundamental changes to the plans compared to the previous submission lodged in 2018.

The new plan includea a revised vision of the site adjacent to the pierhead, separate to the public slipway managed by the National Park, to be more in keeping with the natural landscape, and the complete removal of any development in the ancient woodland of Drumkinnon Wood.

More extensive ecological evaluations have also been undertaken for this submission to ensure a considered approach to the development and protection of the surrounding environment.

Breaking away from its traditional portfolio of theme parks, the proposed new Lomond Banks development being put forward by Flamingo Land will be centred around a new accommodation-led resort that will be devised to complement the local environment.

The new proposals for West Riverside and Woodbank House, which is adjacent to Loch Lomond Shores, have for some time been identified for tourism development in the Local Development Plan. The Lomond Banks development team will work with leading planning consultants, Stantec, and project architects, Anderson, Bell + Christie, to deliver the prestigious project.

Lomond Banks includes the retention of the Grade A Listed Woodbank House, which is on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register. The conservation and redevelopment of these listed structures within the site will be subject to future applications for Detailed Planning Permission and Listed Building Consent (LBC).

The development has made significant pledges regarding employment, supporting local supply chain in the area as well as providing learning and training opportunities for visitors and staff alongside creating close links to local schools and colleges.

Jim Paterson, development director for the Lomond Banks project, said: “After an extensive period of reflection, community liaison and enhanced ecological studies to make Lomond Banks the best it can be, I am delighted to be submitting our plans and taking forward a proposal which we believe is both robust and of benefit to the local community.

“We have listened to the issues raised throughout our consultation process, and the plans now include very significant amendments to ensure Lomond Banks will be in keeping with its environment and protect its treasured assets.