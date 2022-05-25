Reach closes Scottish Business Insider magazine

Victim of rising costs

Final edition: Insider shuts after 38 years

Scottish Business Insider magazine has been closed by its publisher, Reach, apparently a victim of rising newsprint and other costs.

The magazine was launched as a monthly publication in Edinburgh in 1984 by Alastair Balfour and Ray Perman, and was acquired by Daily Record owner Trinity Mirror, now Reach, in 2000.

It is understood that one of reporter has been offered an alternative job in the group.

The magazine ceased being published in print during the early months of the pandemic but hired Kenny Kemp last year to publish four print editions following the departure of Ken Symon.

Total distribution of the magazine was about 7,000 after the company ceased distributing bulk copies to airports, trains and other outlets.

Insider has also organised a number of awards and other events, but Reach is said to be committed only to the Deals and Dealmakers brand.

Earlier this month Reach said it was feeling the squeeze of higher costs and has “accelerated” its efficiency plans.

In a trading update it said it anticipates broadly flat group revenue for the year, though a higher mix of circulation revenues and lower digital contribution than previously expected as a result of more challenging trading conditions.

Reach has been contacted for comment.