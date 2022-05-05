Rangers march on to Europa League final

Ibrox glory night

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Glory: John Lundstram (pic: SNS Group)

Europa League semi-final, 2nd leg

Rangers 3 RB Leipzig 1 (agg: 3-2)

Ibrox Stadium

Rangers rewrote the history books as they booked their place in the Europa League final after another thrilling night of action at Ibrox.

The Glasgow side carved out a stunning 3-1 win to cancel out the Germans’ narrow one-goal advantage from the first leg and will now face Eintracht Frankfurt, conquerors of West Ham United, in Seville later this month in their first European final in 14 years.

Goals from James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and John Lundstram saw the home side complete a famous triumph, with all roads now leading to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on 18 May.

Tavernier steered home Ryan Kent’s 18th-minute cross to open the scoring with his seventh goal in the competition this season, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

A sold-out Ibrox then went wild when Kamara doubled the home side’s advantage after 24 minutes.

Christopher Nkunku dragged his side back into the tie with 20 minutes remaining, his superb finish levelling the tie on aggregate. However, there was to be no denying Rangers’ moment of glory, Lundstram proving the hero with the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

Rangers will now contest their first European final since the 2008 UEFA Cup Final in Manchester, when they lost out to Zenit St Petersburg.

“A European final, it’s what you dream of,” said Tavernier.

Opener: James Tavernier (pic: SNS Group)

“We’ll go there full of confidence. Frankfurt got there for a reason, but it’s one game and we’ll fully back ourselves. We’re in this to win it. We want to make all the fans proud.”

Match-winner Lundstram said: “I can’t put it into words. I came in with a good feeling but to actually go out and do it, I can’t put it into words.

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs this season but to come through it and reach a Europa League final, wow. “It’s my best night by a country mile.”

The scramble to make it to Seville has started already, and with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium having a capacity of just 40,000 for the final, tickets for the showpiece are certain to be like gold dust.

With 33,000 tickets available to purchase, Rangers and Frankfurt will be given an allocation of just 10,000 each to to sell to fans through their usual ticketing processes. The remaining 13,000 tickets were reserved for general sale by UEFA.

All remaining tickets will then be split between the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and the official hospitality programme.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey, Barisic, Jack (Balogun, 59), Aribo (Sakala, 45), Kamara, Wright (Arfield, 58), Kent.

Goals: Rangers: Tavernier (18), Kamara (24), Lundstram (80). RB Leipzig: Nkunku (70).