New division
Property firm Bowman Rebecchi adds estate agency
Property firm Bowman Rebecchi has added an estate agency division and has launched with a contract to oversee the sale of 22 new homes in Gourock.
The new business is led by Linda Swan with an initial focus on residential sales throughout the west coast of Scotland.
With more than 10 years experience in the property sector, Ms Swan joins as sales director from Blair & Bryden where she was senior estate agent, having previously worked at Greenock law firm Patten and Prentice as a conveyancing paralegal.
“Given the strength of the existing businesses, there are significant opportunities within residential sales for the Bowman Rebecchi group,” she said.
Bowman Rebecchi Estate Agents has been appointed to oversee the sales of The McPherson Development in Gourock, which will provide 22 three-bedroom homes in partnership with Globe Homes and City Gate Construction.
Construction will begin in the Autumn with the initial phase of homes due to be ready for occupancy in Spring next year.
Andrew Bowman, director said: “Securing the McPherson Development helps to give the business a strong springboard to launch.
“It is great to welcome a further private housing development to Inverclyde, where demand for new high-quality homes is high and we expect these properties to be very popular.
“This is a great example of the group collaborating, from architectural to estate agency, via the commercial arm of the business that supported the sale of the land. This is a solid model for us to grow and develop from for further clients.”
Aside from its extensive commercial property interests, Bowman Rebecchi acquired Castle Estates in 2021 in partnership with long-established Glasgow-headquartered Newton Lettings, whose managing director, Riccardo Giovanacci, will also play a key role in the new estate agency business.
The new agency will have branches in Gourock and Glasgow to further boost the performance and growth of the overall group, which includes Rebecchi Architectural and A&M Advertising.
Director, Marco Rebecchi said: “The last two years have been a hugely positive period for the businesses, and our pipeline continues to be strong.”