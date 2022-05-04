Peake switches from Standard Bank to Hampden & Co

Private banking

Jonathan Peake has joined Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co as chief financial officer from Standard Bank International where he spent more than six years as CFO and executive director.

Mr Peake, pictured, previously served as head of risk for both Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank International and was a senior manager at KPMG Forensic.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) and trained and qualified with PwC.

He replaces longstanding Hampden & Co CFO Andy Mulligan who retires from the post he has held since 2011 and who was instrumental in the formation of the bank.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co CEO, said: “Andy has been an outstanding CFO for Hampden & Co, helping to set up the bank, guiding the process of obtaining the necessary consents and he has been integral to our fundraises. On a personal level, he has been a great support and friend over the last decade.”

“Jonathan’s considerable UK-wide and international banking experience and credentials are a great fit for Hampden & Co as we enter our next phase of growth. I would like to thank both Andy and Jonathan for such a smooth transition over the last few months.”