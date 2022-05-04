Ovo Energy takes four floors at Cadworks

Offices let

Cadworks, Glasgow

OVO Energy is taking 33,905 sq ft over four floors at Cadworks in Glasgow city centre, about a third of the total space. The company is the second tenant in the energy-efficient building.

Basil Demeroutis, managing partner of building owner Fore Partnership, the real estate investment firm, said Ovo represented a “significant letting and commitment to the recovery of Glasgow City Centre”.

FORE has already let the ninth floor of the building to law firm TLT.

The Grade A office development features Scotland’s first cycle-in access ramp, as well as the first private fleet of Swifty Scooters for tenants to use free.

It also features recycled construction materials with cement-replacement technology in its concrete and is the first building in Scotland to use air purifying Airlite paint, a 100% natural technology that is anti-viral, anti-pollution, anti-bacterial and self-cleaning.