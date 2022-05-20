Orr to lead expansion after swoop on Sleeperz

Hotels deal

Sleeperz Hotels will be expanded

Sleeperz Hotels has been acquired by real estate investment company Mactaggart Family & Partners and will be expanded under a review led by Scots hotelier David Orr.

Mr Orr, who led the unsuccessful bid to turn the former Royal High School in Edinburgh into a ‘world class’ hotel, is chief executive of Mactaggart’s Resident Hotels brand and will be targeting city centre hub locations for Sleeperz.

Mactaggart has acquired the stakes held by Costain and Connection Capital, alongside the shares held by Sleeperz management. The group has also invested additional funding alongside André Hoffmann, a long-standing investor in the business.

William Laxton, CEO, Mactaggart Family & Partners, said: “Sleeperz is a different but complementary guest product and investment strategy, alongside our Resident Hotels platform, and underlines our faith in the hotel sector and city centre hotels in particular.