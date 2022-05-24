Update:

Vote for strike

Now RMT workers plan to halt rail services

| May 24, 2022
TransPennine Express
Transpennine Express services could be among those hit

Further disruption is likely on the railway network after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union voted overwhelmingly to strike.

Of those who took part in the vote, 89% supported a walk-out which looks certain to affect the network in the coming weeks unless an agreement on pay is reached with Network Rail and 13 train operating companies.

Dates for strike action will be determined by the union’s leaders who described the vote as the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT.”

The train companies affected are Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef and ScotRail today held a preliminary meeting ahead of formal talks on Thursday in an attempt to resolve a dispute with train drivers that has caused the cancellation of a third of services across Scotland.

, News, Transport, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Boris Johnson in Aberdeen

Johnson to unveil windfall tax in cost of living deal

Boris Johnson is to announce a windfall tax on energy companies as part of aRead More

debt

Typical energy bill set ‘to rise by £800 a year’

Households were today warned to expect the price of energy to rise by an averageRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.