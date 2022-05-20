Nationwide doubles profit, Crosbie ready to start

Daily Business Live

7am: Nationwide better than expected

Underlying profits at Nationwide Building Society doubled as it prepares to welcome new chief executive Debbie Crosbie, pictured.

Ms Crosbie, former Clydesdale Bank executive and TSB chief executive, will succeed Mr Garner on 2 June.

Outgoing CEO Joe Garner said the society’s financial performance for the year was better than anticipated, as market conditions recovered more strongly than expected over the course of the year, leading to significantly higher profits.

Underlying profit increased to £1.6 billion (2021: £790m) on higher net interest income of £3.6bn (2021: £3.2bn), as a result of stronger margins on mortgages taken out early in the pandemic, as well as growth in core products.

The net interest margin improved to 1.26% (2021: 1.21%) and gross mortgage lending increased to £36.5bn (2021: £29.6bn).

Kevin Parry, chairman, said: “Nationwide has emerged from two years of a pandemic with a thriving membership, strong profitability and enhanced financial strength.

“These strengths will stand the Society in good stead, as we transition to a new leadership team and respond to new geopolitical uncertainties.

“Given our financial strength, we are well-positioned to manage these impacts, as well as to evolve our services to meet our members’ changing needs.”

7am: DeepMatter extends deal

DeepMatter, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has renewed its long-term commercial relationship with Springer Nature, a global research publisher, for a further three years.

The Agreement is expected to generate revenues of at least €206,000 during the term.

DeepMatter licences proprietary algorithms and supports Springer Nature in handling proprietary data to accelerate and enhance discovery for its academic and industry customers.

Mark Warne , CEO of DeepMatter, said: “Springer Nature is committed to supporting researchers in sharing research data and we are delighted to be working with them to provide products and services making sharing research data faster, easier and more impactful.”

Global markets

Stocks in London are hoping for a a boost from an interest rate cut in China. The FTSE 100 is down 1.6% so far this week but Europe was looking to shake off losses in the US and follow Asian markets higher.

Asian stocks were boosted after China announced it will cut a key interest rate in a boost to home buyers and debt-mired developers, as the country’s economy is slowed by Covid-19 restrictions in major cities.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.3%.