M&S blames council policies for exiting town centres

Blow to high street

Marks & Spencer has left Sauchiehall Street

Marks & Spencer has blamed “failed local authority or government policy” after confirming a “pipeline” of further store relocations away from town centres to retail parks.

The company said town centres have “lost impetus” and it is quitting multi-floor buildings with poor access and car parking in order to meet the demands of modern consumers.

It will shut a further 32 stores in addition to 68 full-line outlets and 19 smaller food shops that have already closed, including its store in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow.

The relocation strategy will be seen as a huge setback to town centre policy makers as well as to landlords and property agents seeking new tenants in large format buildings. It sends a strong signal to councils which are pursuing plans to deny motorists access to town centres.

M&S said it is creating a bigger food store format which can serve more of the family shop and offer click-and-collect services for Clothing & Home, and opened 13 more efficient full-line stores.

“We are now developing a growing pipeline of store relocations, moving from old multi-floor buildings, often with challenged fabric and poor access and car parking, to modern, well-located sites wherever possible in the renewal format with omni-channel capability,” it said.

“Moving away from town centres is not our only focus, but we recognise that in an omni-channel world, ease of shopping and fast access is critical to competitiveness, and in many cases we believe the town centre locations have lost impetus as a result of failed local authority or government policy. As a result, a high proportion, but not all, of our relocations are to the edge of town.”

The company is also reducing its Clothing & Home space, reflecting the rapid growth of online and its “exit from the long tail of low sales density stores that deliver a small proportion of total profit”.

The full-line store pipeline already has around 15 new stores planned over the next three years, including seven former Debenhams sites, and the company expects this to build further.

M&S anticipates opening c.40 new food stores in the next three years, largely in the 12,000-15,000 sq ft renewal format. These stores generate higher productivity and good cash paybacks.