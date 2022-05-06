Morrisons offers lifeline to struggling McColl’s

Rescue bid

McColl’s is weighed down by debt

Morrisons, the supermarket chain, has made an offer to rescue the troubled convenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group, according to City sources.

McColl’s, which was founded in Glasgow, confirmed overnight that it “remains in discussions” about potential refinancing but said it was “increasingly likely” it would fall into administration, putting 16,000 mainly part-time jobs at risk.

However, Morrisons has proposed “a last-gasp rescue deal”, according to Sky News. It said that its lifeline offer would involve taking on the chain’s £170m debt, its pension liabilities and preserving most of its stores and jobs.

McColl’s, which trades in Scotland under the name RS McColl, is a key partner of Morrisons, operating hundreds of smaller shops under the Morrisons Daily brand. A response from PwC, the adviser to McColl’s lenders, is likely later.

Earlier this week, the group requested that its shares are suspended by the London Stock Exchange

The group runs more than 1,100 convenience shops across the UK.

McColl’s shares have collapsed since the start of the year, and last night issued statement which said: “As previously disclosed on April 25 2022, the group remains in discussions regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”