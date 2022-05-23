Moonpig buys Smartbox | Ted Baker selects buyer | Kingfisher buyback

Daily Business Live

7am: Moonpig acquires Smartbox

Moonpig Group, the online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, is paying £124 million to acquire Smartbox Group, which operates two long-established brands, Buyagift and Red Letter Days.

The target brands have 3.3 million customers and have seen double digit revenue growth over last 10 years, with view to accelerate to mid-teens in the medium term.

7am: Ted Baker selects bidder

The board of fashion retailer Ted Baker has selected a preferred buyer and said the due diligence process is likely to take several weeks.

It has confirmed that Sycamore Partners Management is no longer participating in the formal sale process.

7am: Kingfisher unveils buyback

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher announced a £300 million shares buyback as it reported a fall in first-quarter sales.

The company said total group sales fell 5.8% to £3.2bn in the three months to 22 April against tough comparators last year when Covid lockdowns boosted revenues.

Kingfisher added that like-for-like sales fell 5.4% in the quarter but rose 16.2% on a three-year pre-pandemic basis.

The company said it had made a good start to the second quarter with like-for-like sales down 2.5% in the two weeks to May 14, but up 21.8% on a three-year basis.

7am: New chair at DeepMatter

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has appointed Alan Aubrey as non-executive chairman. He takes over after the AGM on 27 May from Karen Bach, who is retiring from the board and leaving the group.

Mr Aubrey has a 20-year track record in founding, developing, and growing disruptive technology businesses. He co-founded Techtran in 2002, which was acquired in 2005 by IP Group, a company that develops world-changing science and technology businesses across life sciences, technology and cleantech. Mr Aubrey was appointed IP Group’s CEO shortly after the acquisition and he went on to lead the business to become a member of the FTSE 250.

He brings significant experience to the group in the commercialisation of science and the creation of high growth technology businesses that address global markets. Amongst other businesses, he has served on the boards of high-profile technology businesses such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Ceres Power Holdings. He contributed to the growth of dozens of businesses in the life sciences, manufacturing and sustainability industries.

Mr Aubrey is currently non-executive chairman of OxCCU, an Oxford University spin-out focused using CO2 and renewable energy to make sustainable fuels, chemicals and plastics. He also is a director of both Trellix and Rio AI, which are applying artificial intelligence to address business problems.

He is a Chartered Accountant and from 1995-2001, was a corporate finance partner in KPMG.

He is subscribing for 200,000,000 shares in Deep Matter. He currently holds 7,311,393 ordinary shares representing 0.19% of the total voting rights in the company.

7am: Parsley Box hires marketing director

Parsley Box, the Scottish ready meals distributor, has appointed Jo Coomber, formerly of the National Galleries of Scotland and Dobbies Garden Centres, as marketing director.

Global markets

Analysts said that inflation and higher interest charges with the added complication of the Ukraine war continue to haunt global equity markets.

Wall Street futures are pointing to a healthy uptick for their opening but Asia’s markets were rattled by a record number of Covid-19 cases, stoking fears of further increases in restrictions.

There will be a further insight into the state of the US economy this week with the publication of first-quarter gross domestic product data, the Federal Reserve minutes and April ‘print’ for personal spending and income.

US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan for the first time to attend the Quad meeting. The Quad meetings bring together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Australia’s new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will be heading to Tokyo after his Labor party won the Australia election over the weekend.