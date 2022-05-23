Logan Energy hires former NATO chief of staff

Renewables

Hydrogen company Logan Energy has appointed a former NATO chief of staff Gary Deakin as head of transformation to help the company ramp up its international expansion.

Mr Deakin, pictured, brings 36 years of experience in leadership, planning and organisational to the role. He was responsible for the planning and execution of NATO operations across southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

He said: “I am passionate about combating climate change, so was keen to find a position in renewable energy that suited my skillset after my military career.

“I spent time with a number of different companies in the renewable energy industry, large, medium and small. I rated my time with Logan Energy as the best. The talent in the team is exceptional, they really want to make a difference and I really wanted to be part of another high performance team.”

The workforce at East Lothian based Logan Energy has doubled in strength in the last year alone, and will continue to grow significantly in size over the next five years, adding 100 renewable energy jobs.

Bill Ireland, CEO at Logan Energy, said: “Gary’s experience and enthusiasm is unparalleled, and his appointment signals a new era for the organisation as we meet growing demand across the globe to improve the hydrogen energy infrastructure and develop innovative new products vital to our climate change ambitions.”