‘Life saving’ software firm raises funds for roll-out

£1.6m from BGF

Alasdair Mort, COO, Aiber; Anne Roberts and Keith Barclay,investor, BGF



Scottish med-tech firm Aiber, whose first aid software helps cabin crew handle medical incidents, has raised £1.6 million from BGF, completing a £2m fundraising round alongside Scottish Enterprise and Equity Gap.

Aiber, the trading name of MIME Technologies, developed its technology with two airlines for use use on commercial flights and ships.

It gives non-medical staff, such as cabin crew, key information to handle medical events from burns and allergic reactions to potential heart complaints.

Apart from improving passenger wellbeing it can save airlines considerable sums. One diversion caused by a medical incident can cost an airline anything from £25,000 to £500,000

This new funding for Aiber will help the Aberdeen University spin-out, which has offices in Inverness and Edinburgh, to further roll out its product to customers in the aviation and maritime sectors.

BGF has introduced Tony Davis, former CEO of bmibaby and Tiger Airways, as a non-executive director.

Anne Roberts, co-founder and chief executive of Aiber, said: “As we continue to scale Aiber and its affordable one-touch technology, this investment will allow us to accelerate the roll out of our potentially life-saving solution to more customers in our target sectors.

“Whether in the air or at sea, a medical event in these situations can be incredibly stressful and isolating for those tasked with responding, and we are confident Aiber can reduce the burden and improve passenger health outcomes.”

Keith Barclay, investor at BGF, commented: “The company’s pioneering med-tech software product has a significant addressable market, and we look forward to supporting their push into new areas.”