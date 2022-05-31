Lewis takes chair at Scottish Property Federation

Property

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, is the new chair of the Scottish Property Federation (SPF).

He succeeds Kevin Robertson, managing director of KR Developments, who has chaired the SPF since April 2021. Maria Francké, director at MF Planning, will become vice-chair. The appointments were confirmed at the SPF’s annual conference in Edinburgh today.

Mr Lewis, pictured, has more than 25 years’ commercial property experience in the private and public sectors across a range of roles including asset management, agency and development.

Leading the property division of Glasgow based HFD Group since 2008, he was instrumental in delivering Glasgow’s first net zero carbon office development at 177 Bothwell Street.

He said it was an important time for Scotland’s built environment. “With the recovery from the pandemic underway, it is time for us to look to the future and ensure that our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.

“Significant challenges still lie ahead, however, not least the continued headwinds affecting our town and city centres and the huge challenge ahead of decarbonising both new and existing buildings.

“We face rising costs in many parts of our industry too from energy and materials. Collaboration will be key to addressing these important issues, not just between the industry and local and national governments, but also within the industry as these problems will be best tackled collectively.

“My priority from day one will be to enhance these essential relationships and seek to forge new partnerships.”