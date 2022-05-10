Levenseat invests £4m after buying recycling facility

Waste deal

Chris Leader and Angus Hamilton of Levenseat

Recycling and waste management business Levenseat has announced plans to invest £4m upgrading a new materials recycling facility after acquiring it for an undisclosed sum from Avondale Environmental.

West Lothian headquartered Levenseat says it will introduce new technologies and automated processes at the Falkirk site where it plans to create up to 50 skilled jobs.

The facility is designed to process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, almost doubling Levenseat’s current sorting line capacity.

Under its management, the facility will continue to accept waste from existing customers and will also enable the company to expand its public and private sector business across central Scotland.

Improvements to the upgraded MRF will allow it to process and recover a much wider range of materials, including bulky waste, which has traditionally been difficult to recycle and has often ended up in landfill.

The Falkirk site will also process mixed household, commercial, industrial, construction and demolition waste. Through its industry experience and investment in the facility, Levenseat says it will introduce new, innovative processes to ensure more of this waste stream is recovered for recycling with remaining un-recyclable materials converted into fuel.

Turmec UK, a company with over 50 years of experience in the engineering and recycling industries, has been appointed to carry out refurbishment and installation of new equipment at the facility.

The landfills and other associated operations remaining on the Falkirk site will continue to be owned and operated by Avondale Environmental, part of NPL Group.

Levenseat’s is being supported with financing from Virgin Money.